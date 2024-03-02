After a complicated first PFC-Saint-Etienne for the boys, the match for the girls was cancelled

After a very dull first Paris FC-Saint-Étienne (final score 0-0) at 3pm on Saturday, the D1 Arkema match between the same two teams, scheduled for 7:30pm, was postponed by less than an hour. fell From kick-off, due to pitch conditions.

Very complex sequence. While Paris FC had two matches this Saturday against Saint-Etienne, one for boys in Ligue 2 at 3 pm and for girls in D1 Arkema at 7:30 pm, the women’s meeting began » postponed due to the condition of the lawn.

The Ligue 2 match between Paris FC and Saint-Etienne, which kicked off this Saturday at 3pm, was already played in very critical conditions, due to heavy rain and the pitch of the Charlaty Stadium becoming less and less passable. Minutes passed. With an announced crowd of 13,000, the Parisian venue, which was packed, the game ended in a heartbreaking 0–0 draw.

Another match was postponed due to Charleti’s pitch

Many spectators were also expected to attend the two consecutive matches, with entertainment between the final whistle at 5pm and the kick-off of the D1 Arkema match at 7:30pm. Lawn conditions and weather eventually led to reduced activities, so gardeners could limit the damage.

The Parisians and Saint-Etienne players went to the pitch in the rain, inspecting the damage. The match was eventually postponed 45 minutes before kick-off, after both clubs had already discussed their XIs. “Due to catastrophic weather conditions and inaccessible terrain, the 16th day of the D1 Arkema between Paris FC and ASSE Women has been postponed to a later date”, wrote Paris FC on Twitter.

This is the second time this season that Paris FC’s D1 Arkema meeting has been postponed following the match against Le Havre on 19 January due to weather conditions and its effect on pitch conditions. The match has also been postponed to Wednesday March 6 at 6:30 p.m., much to the dismay of the PFC who are upset with the situation.