Dani Alves’ controversial party after his release from prison

Late on Monday afternoon, Dani Alves was released after spending 14 months and 5 days in prison on sexual assault charges that resulted in his conviction. He was released on bail of one million euros, pending the outcome of his appeal before the courts. In the meantime, Alves remained confined to his home in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain. Quickly causing controversy.

Party till 5 am.

Indeed, shortly after his release, Alves reportedly threw a party to celebrate the birthday of his father, Domingos Alves da Silva. Details of the party were revealed by the television program “Así es la vida”, which revealed that the family celebrated the birthday at a restaurant in Barcelona before going to Alves’ home to extend the evening. The party reportedly continued into the early hours of the morning in the company of close friends. Suffice it to say that Alves is a man convicted by the courts of serious crimes.

In sum

After her release from prison, Dani Alves threw a controversial all-night party for her father’s birthday, despite being convicted of sexual assault. The celebration sparked criticism as he awaited his appeal, spending more than a year behind bars and posting one million euro bail.

