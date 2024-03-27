Spain and Brazil parted good friends after a fruitful match

A new XXL poster was played at the Santiago Bernabeu, this time with Spain and Brazil as the players in the match. A very interesting setback, against the backdrop of the Barca-Real Madrid rivalry, with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrigo, in addition to Andrique, on the one hand, and Lemin Yamal and Pau Cubarsi on the other. Not to mention the recent sad events involving Vinicius Jr., who broke down at a press conference on Monday. For this shock, two attackers of Real Madrid were established, in a nice eleven, in which we also found the Parisian Lucas Beraldo in defense, Rafinha in attack or the pair of Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield. On the Spanish side, Yamal was accompanied by Morata and Nico Williams up front, while Fabian Ruiz accompanied Rodry in the middle, and the two “Frenchmen” Aymeric Laporte and Robin Le Normand formed the central hinge.

From the start, Spain showed decidedly aggressive intentions. Nico Williams and Lamin Yamal were clearly intent on torching the Canarinha defence. After a few warnings from the two young Iberian wingers, the Barcelona player slotted home the penalty. It was Rodri who was responsible for the change, Bento firing into the middle when the Brazilian goalkeeper dived to his right (1-0, 13th). La Roja dominated their subject and Brazil were not particularly threatening despite a good save on his line by Unai Simon following Vinicius Junior’s (17th) effort. The Spaniards dominated in the middle and then performed poorly on the flanks, making Yamal difficult to neutralize. And that was about to happen. Yamal found Dani Olmo in the area. The Leipzig star made a short bridge for Beraldo, eliminated another defender, then crossed Bento (2-0, 36th). A real golazo.

Real Madrid hurt Spain

But, following Unai Simeone’s mistake, Brazil got back into the swing of things. The Athletic goalkeeper missed his restart and the ball fell to Rodrigo. The latter only had to lob the Basque goalkeeper to reduce the gap (2-1, 39th), facing his audience. Rather well paid, as Brazil has been harmless so far. In the process, Rodri fired a powerful volley that was somehow managed by Bento (40th). A quite logical advantage for Spain at the break, as Luis de la Fuente’s men were a bit more unhinged, with Dani Olmo very difficult between the back lines of the attacking trio. Conversely, Vinicius Jr., Rodrigo and Rafinha struggled to prove themselves. But after returning from the locker room, the situation will change and Spain will cool down. After a corner, Nugget Andrik, who entered the break, followed up with a beautiful volley to equalize (2-2, 50th). In three days, the 16-year-old scored at Wembley then at his future home, the Bernabeu, just as…

Back, Spain responded, Lamin Yamal is still very motivated. But the quality of the match still dropped significantly, with poorly assured passes and technical waste on both sides. Sometimes it warmed up, but it was still pretty messy. Spain gradually regained their footing on the ball though, and recreated the danger, as was the case with this vicious strike from Olmo (73rd). But Brazil held on well, leaving little room for La Roja. A ball from Yamal to Carvajal was pushed into the area by Beraldo on the Madrid right. The referee didn’t flinch and pointed to the penalty point perhaps a little too generously. Rodri made a brilliant conversion for the second time in the match and caught Bento on the wrong foot (3-2, 86th). Oihan Senset, fresh into the game, was on the verge of signing the fourth (90th), while Simon Paqueta (90th + 2) came out well against. And at 90+5, Carvajal offered Brazil a penalty in return. Paqueta made no mistake and wrong-footed Unai Simon as well. A late equaliser, and maybe not deserved, but everyone will go home happy tonight.