Incendiary press release from FCR, which “condemns in the strongest possible terms” the events at Le Mans.

This Friday evening, FC Rouen hosted Le Mans as part of the National Multiplex on the 26th. A meeting that saw the visitors win by the slimmest of margins but the most dramatic of events took place in the stands. Indeed, Norman supporters decided to change the stands to stop the broadcast of the second half, while Charles Marek had to be ejected by the police after being targeted by the latter (supporters). “Like the president of Le Mans, Thierry Gomez, FC Rouen therefore condemns with the greatest firmness that there is no place in the stadium. The club also condemns the way the facts have been widely watered down in the press and is also surprised. Local By the silence of the authorities and public authorities” wrote, initially, FC Rouen through a press release published at the end of this Sunday afternoon.

Then the letter to pursue and reprimand the supporters affected by these incidents, which “brings new insults on the club and tarnishes its image, damaged by previous incidents. They also compromise the potential sale process. All des like the irresponsible attitude of the federation. Coules Rouges, whose representatives Messrs. Bélanger and Gudephin had access to the documents they requested and conducted an audit at the club’s headquarters to understand the problems of the previous season and update them for the current season.”

FC Rouen settles its accounts

“The same Fédération des Coules Rouges – let us remind you the shareholder of the club – which asks the president to leave but blocks any possible sale by refusing to lift the ineligibility of the transfer of shares provided for in the law, thus displaying its own contradictions. ” face the management of FC Rouen. After recalling that “the situation has improved significantly” after the December troubles “as evidenced by the lifting of the warning procedure by the CAC based on credible elements provided by the management”, the resident of the third French department wanted to reassure. Its lovers and detractors at the financial level.

“Furthermore, the sale of players during the winter transfer window and the course of the Coupe de France made it possible to restore cash flow, which was still tight while waiting for other significant revenues not yet received: public subsidies, sponsorship deadlines, compensation. For transfers and Coupe de France allocations, not counting ticket revenue and possible future transfers of players” continues the press release written by Charles Marek and the club’s steering committee. “Furthermore, a capital increase is already planned and ready for a profitable landing at the end of the financial year. The forecast of the resulting net accounting position has been validated by the accountant. The club will have all these elements certified by the auditor and transmit it. He was told in early April to the DNCG as well as the shareholders, with a view to a quiet passage before the authorities.”