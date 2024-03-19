Blues survive group draw at Olympics: Canada, Australia and Nigeria in programme
The draw for the groups for the basketball tournaments at the Olympic Games was conducted this Tuesday evening in Mies (Switzerland) in the presence of former NBA player Carmelo Anthony (triple gold medalist at the Olympic Games) and Tony Estanguet. Olympic Games Organizing Committee (COJO). It turned out to be too generous for the Blues led by Jean-Aime Taupne (66 years old).
In a ball game with Australia drawn by two-time silver medalists “Melo” and Penny Taylor, the situation quickly became simple for the French team: it would inherit a cheap group with Australia and Canada or quickly form a group of death. The United States, the undisputed world champions and winners of the last seven Olympic Games, and Belgium, the reigning European champions.
Fate decided to place France in the most affordable group completed by Nigeria, who have already faced off at the same stage during the Tokyo Olympic Games (2021).
The qualification conditions for the elimination phase are as follows: the first and best second of the three groups will be seeded for the quarter-finals, and the two best thirds will be opposed to the other two seconds.
Paris Olympic Games Women’s Tournament Groups (July 28 – August 11)
Group A: China, Spain, Serbia, Puerto Rico
Group B: Australia, Canada, France, Nigeria
Group C: United States, Belgium, Japan, Germany
The first stage of the competition – the group – will be held at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, while the elimination stage (quarters, semis and finals) will be held at the Accor Arena in Paris.
11/12
Eleven of the twelve teams competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games (2021) have returned to the Paris plateau. Only South Korea gave way to Germany.