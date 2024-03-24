cycling. Tour of Catalonia – Tadej Pogacar, Quadruple and Crowned… Annoying, Disappointing?

The Catalonia tour With this ended on Sunday A traditional final stage around Barcelona and its Montjuic hill. 145.3 km long, this 7th and final stage is approxhave As always the first online part must be completed six times and inclusive before reaching the final circuit Ascent of Alt del Castell de Montjuic (2.7 km at 4.7%, last 800 m at 10.5%). And it was a race in the reduced peloton that took place in the Catalan capital, in which the inevitable Gluttony triumphed. Tadej Pogakar ! If this time he did not succeed in distinguishing himself, the SlovenianUAE Team Emirates Bringing out his enormous speed to frustrate the two French runners and go ahead, Dorian Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and William Martin (Cofidis), more dashes on this last day. There is no change to report in general classification, Pogakar Surprisingly the King of Catalonia is crowned with an enormous lead!

Video – Tadej Pogacar…Finally the king of Catalonia four times!

Tadej Pogacar created dire gaps, with Lenny Martinez in 7th

Although there is some movement on the last climb – especially on the part of Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech), eventually 4th – all favorites finished in a group of 23 units that played for victory in the final directly after the landing. So the final top 10 remains, Pogakar wins with 3’41”. Mikael Landa (Saudal Quick-Step) and 5’03” Cont Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers)… a real abyss in just one week of racing! While places 4 to 7 were held in less than 6 seconds. Alexander Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) maintains its position at the foot of the podium and Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) finished 7th, his first top 10 in a World Tour stage race.

