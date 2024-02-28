Lennoy summoned by FFF, professional referee boss soon to be sacked?

Former international referee Stéphane Lannoy has been called in for an interview by the FFF ahead of sanction, potentially dismissal, after his actions at the Technical Directorate of Arbitration (DTA) in charge of the professional sector were strongly criticized.

Caught in a deep crisis, the French arbitrator must quickly reform. As suggested by L’Equipe newspaper and confirmed by RMC Sport, Stéphane Lanoy was called for an interview by the FFF before approval.

The former international referee and now head of the professional sector within the Technical Directorate of Arbitration (DTA) should be ousted from his duties. Either during this visit, which may lead to his dismissal, or immediately after the first disciplinary sanction against him.

The expected departure of Stéphane Lenoy, as explained by RMC Sport in its file dedicated to arbitration, should signal the end of the war at the top of French arbitration and especially with its superior, Antoine Gautier.

Lennoy is on bad terms with many elite referees and very close to certain club presidents

Apart from his almost non-existent exchanges with Antony Gautier, the two men have practically no contact, according to RMC Sport the relationship is also very strained between Lenoy and a good portion of the professional referees in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.

The quality of regular training courses for referees has been criticized. Such as Stéphane Lanoy’s closeness to some of the presidents of the L1 and L2 clubs which does not pass. At the end of January, on the sidelines of a draw between Montpellier and Lille (0-0), Stephane Lenoy recognized the referee’s error on the goal denied to Mastiff by communication with Lille president Olivier Letang.