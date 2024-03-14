Sports

The theory justifies the absence of Henry Ryan Cherky and Mathis Tell

Thierry Henry has communicated his first list of players for the U23 selection, which could go to the Paris Olympic Games this summer. If we still have to sign a contract with the club for the summer high months, the coach has reserved some surprises such as the absence of Ryan Cherky and Mathis Tell. The first was often invoked with aspiration, while the second was regularly praised, plus the last two were invoked during U21 gatherings. They both suffer from competition and reduced playing time at the club.

“It is anything but a punishmentImmediately Thierry warns Henry. Ryan has little playing time. There are also players coming in, we have to see what Aklioche does in Monaco. It is not a punishment. 2001 is also coming. One day’s truth is not another day’s truth. He’s in some trouble in Leon, he’ll have a call later to get an explanation. Achlioche plays a lot in Monaco, Enzo (Millet) is very good, Desiree (Doo) is good”Presents the coach at a press conference, also evoking “Lack of Playtime” For the Bavarians.

