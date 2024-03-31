Sports

Barca win against Las Palmas before meeting PSG!

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

FC Barcelona continues its momentum. Two weeks after his performance against Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champion will be looking to gain more confidence ahead of his return to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League as he will not play next weekend. On the Blaugrana’s program this evening: Las Palmas welcome to put the pressure on Real Madrid and get back within five points of the Marengue ahead of their match against Athletic Bilbao (9 pm) tomorrow evening.

Barça without coercion!

Mostly dominant, Barca could have led at half-time but Rafinha’s goal was disallowed for offside (19th) in a decision that failed to spark controversy. In numerical superiority after the logical red of Alvaro Valles (24th), Barcelona finally took advantage shortly before the hour mark thanks to Rafinha (59th). The match ended peacefully for Xavi’s men who provided what they needed to take the three points and come into the clash against PSG full of confidence.

In sum

Before meeting Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, FC Barcelona defeated Las Palmas.

