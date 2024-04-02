Cuban arrested in Miami for kidnapping and assault after failed sexual encounter

Two Miami men, one of whom is a Cuban citizen, were arrested by police after an arranged sexual encounter with a third party, whom they threatened with a toy gun, unlawfully detained and attacked.

Cuban guy Yondrey Mora Martinez25 years old, and Colombian Ludwig Duvan Ramirez26, approached a guy through the app Grinder And they offered him money in exchange for sex, but already on the date, things didn’t go as planned and they threatened the man with a fake weapon to return what they paid, according to arrest reports.

Mora and Ramirez called the police and said they were the victims of a burglary. However, agents detained the two this Monday morning at their home in the 2700 block of Northwest 15th Street in Grapeland Heights, Miami, the channel reported. Local 10.

According to police reports, the alleged victim spoke to a young man Grinder and accepted a $160 payment for having sex with the two last Sunday night.

Once at home, the meeting did not go as planned. The victim said Ramirez had “erectile dysfunction” and the threesome ended suddenly.

Mora then demanded his $80 back and an argument ensued. Cuba took out a toy revolver, placed it on the victim’s head and told him: “You’re not going anywhere; I want my money.”

“I’m not going to give you anything. “Then shoot me,” replied the man, and Mora began hitting him, when Ramirez froze him And called the police.

However, both ended up in jail on the charges Kidnapping with a deadly weapon And attack.

Ramirez was being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold and $2,000 bail; Mora was also booked into the same jail and on the same bail, but without immigration control because he was a resident.