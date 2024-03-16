Cuba Rejects “External Intervention” in Haiti Crisis | AlMomento.net

HAVANA.- The Cuban government rejected “external intervention” in Haiti this Friday after announcing the resignation of its Prime Minister Ariel Henry and advocated offering “assistance and cooperation” to the Caribbean country in the crisis.

“Haiti needs true and adequate aid and cooperation for its reconstruction and progress, without external intervention that is not the solution, but the cause of its problems,” Cuba’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Affairs also stressed that it was maintaining contacts with “regional actors” about the situation in Haiti, reiterating its view that the country should seek a sovereign solution, with international support.

“The Haitian people have the right to seek peaceful, sustainable and lasting solutions to the challenges they face, based on full respect for their self-determination, sovereignty and independence,” the declaration added.

Haiti, with a state of emergency and areas under curfew, has been mired in weeks of growing instability and a wave of violence by armed gangs that control large parts of the country.

Henry announced this Monday that he will step down once a transition council is formed, which should appoint his successor and pave the way for a presidential election.

Their decision was announced hours after a meeting of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), local actors, United Nations representatives and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.









