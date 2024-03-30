She reported that an airline kicked her off a flight for not wearing a bra

Lisa Archbold, A passenger of Delta Air Lines, Controversy has erupted after being removed from a flight for apparently not wearing a bra. The incident took place in January when the DJ was boarding a plane in Salt Lake City San Francisco, prompting the passenger to demand a change in the airline’s policy.

By Infobae

Archbold, who identifies as queer and wears baggy clothes, described feeling “offended and humiliated” by the company’s actions, even though her clothes did not fit. Along with prominent lawyer Gloria Allred, she has decided to take action on the matter, demanding a meeting with Delta’s president to discuss the policy, which she considers discriminatory, the New York Post reported.

According to Allred, Delta imposes a rule requiring women to cover up, which does not apply to men. “Male passengers do not need to cover their T-shirts with a jacket or shirt, nor do they need to wear a bra to board or stay on the plane, and women should not,” Allred remarked during a press conference. in Los Angeles.

Archbold’s defense arguments highlighted a wider fight against clothing policies that were deemed unfair and discriminatory towards women.

