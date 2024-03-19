Trump threatens to deport Prince Harry if he lies on his residency visa

Donald Trump continues his campaign to be re-elected as President of the United States and in a recent interview he commented that he doesn’t care about anyone who lies to get their visa. Even though it is Prince Harry, as of 2020 he lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.





In that sense, Trump sparked fresh controversy by hinting at the possibility of deporting the country’s prince if he is confirmed to have provided false information on his visa form. This fact adds to his recent statements in which he accused the prince of “betraying Queen Elizabeth II”.

According to ‘Vanguardia’, during an interview with Nigel Farage on ‘GB News’ Trump clarified that the prince would not receive “special privileges” if he lied on his residency application. This statement is based on what Prince Harry wrote in his autobiography ‘In the Shadow’, as there he admitted to using drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, ayahuasca and psychedelic mushrooms in the past.

This information affects obtaining this document, because anyone applying for a visa to live and work in the US must answer the question: “Have you ever been a drug addict or addict?”

For this reason, Trump said he would not tolerate hiding relevant information on visa forms and indicated that “appropriate action” would be taken. If confirmed to be false. However, he did not specify what those steps might be.

Separately, the Heritage Foundation has requested the court to get more information about Rajkumar’s visa process, to determine whether he has lied in his documents. The Department of Homeland Security has indicated that it will need a few weeks to find the relevant documents, and that it will be a judge who decides whether to release them.

According to ‘Vanguardia’, the organization’s representative Nile Gardiner emphasized the importance of ensuring that no one gets special treatment in immigration matters. “The Department of Homeland Security looked the other way if Prince told the truth, or looked the other way if Prince Harry lied on his visa application,” Gardiner said. “Either action would be wrong.”

Daniela Lerrate Asad

Digital Scope Editorial

Time

