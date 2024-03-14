Pi Number Day: Origin, Meaning and Why It’s Celebrated at 3.1416 Today, March 14, 2024

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 every year; This number is important for the world Mathematics and other branches. Many people love it and others hate it The mean is 3.1416. in AS Mexico We will tell you the origins and reasons for its celebration.

Origin and Meaning of Pi Day

Mathematics is very important in the daily life of society, and is present at all times, although in many cases it is not so visible. The balance this matter has given humanity is of great importance There is a day dedicated to the number pi, which was born in 2009 With a decision approved by members of the United States House of Representatives.

Information! The initiative that reached the US Congress was from a physicist named a citizen of that country The Larry Showwho was baptized on March 14 Special Pi Day. It is said that this day was chosen because the first three digits corresponded to the ratio of the infinite decimal “3.141592”.

What is the Pi number?

He PI No Mathematicians call it the figure obtained by dividing the length of a chord by its diameter Irrational number And its sixteenth letter in the original Greek letter “π”, which is related to the amplitude of the frequency, the diameter, and is currently used to solve mathematical, physical, and engineering problems.

Did you know? According to historians and mathematicians, despite the fact that its date was approved in 2009, the number Pi is very old, as it was used for millions of years by the Babylonians, Egyptians and Chinese, whose history also lies in the help of construction. of the pyramids.

Interesting facts about Pi number

In 2014, scientists discovered that the Pi number has more than 12.1 billion digits, following the use and advent of modern computers.

Pi numbers are used to manufacture clocks.

Pi is used for the study of astronomy.

In 2006, Japanese Akira Araguhsi recited 100,000 digits of Pi in 16 consecutive hours.

Mathematician Ludolf van Suelen ordered his loved ones to place on his tombstone the 35 digits of the number P that he had calculated in life.

The date on which the Pi number is celebrated is also Albert Einstein’s birthday.

He has a cinematographic work in Latin America called Pi, The Order of Chaos and Pi, Faith in Chaos, which spread to Spain.

