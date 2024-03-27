Countries, sectors, farms… Who really gets the 58 billion euros from the CAP?

The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), established in 1962, is the most important support mechanism financed by the European Union. But the disbursement of aid by farmers is regularly called into question.

It is at the center of criticism, and yet European farmers could not do without it. The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), established in 1962, is the most important support mechanism financed by the European Union. Its initial goal was to increase agricultural productivity on the continent, while ensuring a better standard of living for farmers and fair prices for consumers. The question of its distribution is today at the heart of the agricultural crisis that is shaking the continent of Europe. Because, if in 2022, the CAP enabled the distribution of 58.3 billion euros to EU member states, not all countries and all farms receive the same share of the pie. So, who really benefits from the CAP billions? The Figaro Make a point.