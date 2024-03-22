Ryanair boss confronts Bruno Le Maire, who he compares to Donald Trump after comments on Boeing

Michael O’Leary said in an interview that the economy minister was an “idiot” because he said he preferred to fly an Airbus over an American manufacturer’s aircraft.

“A stupid politician.” Ryanair’s boss did not appreciate Bruno Le Maire’s comments on Boeing after incidents affecting the American manufacturer’s aircraft, particularly the mid-flight loss of a door on a 737 MAX in early January. The Minister of Economy assured that “Now prefers flying Airbus to flying Boeing”. “My family also worries about me”he added.

was his comment “stupid and inept”An interview with Politico confronts Michael O’Leary, who compares the French minister’s exit to Donald Trump’s. “We live in a world where we promote free speech, and Donald Trump talks nonsense. Bruno Le Maire does the same.

Ryanair faces American regulator

The low-cost airline’s entire fleet consists of Boeing 737s, older models, but also the 737 MAX currently being delivered. “Ryanair operated a million flights on the 737 last year”. Without any particular problem, his boss noticed. And to emphasize that Airbuses are not immune to problems, such as the A320neo that was grounded due to an engine fault.

However, Michael O’Leary criticized the American regulator, who, he believed, did not have enough control over the manufacturer. “Boeing was allowed to almost self-regulate”. In recent years, Ryanair’s boss has been slanderous. “We pay $100 million for each of these new planes: we need to know that safety standards and quality control are perfect, both in Toulouse (Airbus) and Seattle (Boeing).”

The paranoia among some passengers around Boeings, especially the 737, is a real problem for the companies whose fleets are largely made up of them. Especially since some flight comparators now offer filters that allow you to exclude specific models from the search. In early January, after the Alaska Airlines incident, Kayak confirmed that usage of the tool had increased 15-fold.