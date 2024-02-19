Advantages and pitfalls to avoid before starting installation!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Now that wind turbines are no longer reserved for large spaces and large-scale electricity generation, individuals can now set up their own “small wind turbines”. Are you thinking of making one? Here’s what you need to know before installing such a structure.

What is meant by rooftop wind turbine?

Also known as small wind turbines, they embody Energy revolution at the local level.

This innovative device Combines skillfully with residential roofsCaptures energy from the wind and converts it into a clean, renewable source of electricity.

Merging the essential elements of conventional wind turbinesThis compact solution perfectly adapts to the needs of individuals.

Its generated current just cannot Power everyday household appliancesBut even that Charge portable devices.

In addition, Possibility of storing this energy in accumulators Provides unparalleled flexibility for greater use, driving energy self-sufficiency within reach.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of installing this installation?

Choose a domestic rooftop wind turbine Undeniably offers attractive benefits :

In addition Ensure optimal performance in winter Its installation stands out for its simplicity, thus avoiding the need for major work.

Its installation stands out for its simplicity, thus avoiding the need for major work. Small wind turbines are distinguished by moderate wind requirements, thus ensuring continuous operation .

. This An ecological approach results in significant savings on energy expenditure.

However, any installation project must be approached realistically. Here are the disadvantages to consider :

Initial costs can be significant creates a potential barrier.

creates a potential barrier. profitability However in the long term (15 to 20 years), imposed Medium and long term vision .

However in the long term (15 to 20 years), imposed . Administrative authorizations s required for models over 12 meters, adds a bureaucratic dimension.

s required for models over 12 meters, adds a bureaucratic dimension. Yield variabilityDepending on the strength of the wind, it remains a challenge to consider.

Do wind turbines benefit from aid?

Wind turbines, sources of renewable energy for their contribution to the ecological transition, fall into two main categories: Horizontal wind turbineAlthough expensive, known as more common and quiet, and Vertical Wind TurbinesSaid for their ability to operate 360°, regardless of wind direction.

However, despite their importance in the quest for clean energy, Wind turbines face financial challenges.

Unlike other ecological initiatives that benefit from financial support such as MaPrimeRénov, energy bonus, or Eco-PTZ, Wind turbine installations do not enjoy the same government favors Because of their limited profitability.

Wind sector is also being seen Certain regional constraints. In the Wind Development Zone (ZDE), the EDF company is not obliged to buy back the energy produced.

however, There are potential tax benefitsAs VAT was reduced to 10% for housing completed within two years.

For ambitious wind turbines, series Criteria must be met to qualify For these benefits.

Wind turbine prices vary Between €6,000 and €10,000, Installation cost not includedWhich underlines the importance of properly evaluating the profitability of the project.

Necessary administrative proceduresEspecially Regional Planning RegulationsAvailable from Municipal Services.

For a more in-depth assessment, it is Professional consultation is recommended capable of