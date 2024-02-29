France is still attractive to international investors

President Emmanuel Macron at the Choose France summit, May 15, 2023, in Versailles. Ludovic Marin / AFP

France benefited from 1,815 international investment projects in 2023, which should be enabled “within three years” to maintain 1,391 jobs or create 57,863, according to figures communicated by Elysee on Thursday 29 February.

Despite a slight change in the scope of the calculation, better figures than in 2022: two years ago, France benefited from 1,725 ​​investment decisions, representing 58,810 jobs. The change in scope concerns “sustainability” projects or technical partnerships, and 112 additional projects in 2023.

“Thanks to the reforms and our attractiveness strategy, France is attracting more international investment, Welcome Emmanuel Macron to the social network X. This is good for employment and life of the regions. »

Investors will especially appreciate the reforms aimed at reducing labor costs, a reduction in corporate tax from 33% to 25%, a 10 billion euro reduction in production tax, the “Green Industry Tax Credit” implemented as part of the Green Industry Law. In 2023.

More flexibility

Finally, the Labor Order of 2017, which provides more flexibility to employers, responds “One of the constant requests of companies, especially foreign companies, when they want to invest in France”, Underlines the executive.

The France 2030 plan has also attracted investors, as 559 projects are concerned, with four sectors well represented: automobile and equipment manufacturers; health; mechanical equipment; Agri-food industry.

Americans top the investor podium with 305 projects or 17% of the total, but are almost twice as heavy in terms of jobs created (28.7% or 17,000 jobs). Four European countries represent 60% of the projects, led by Germany, followed by the United Kingdom, Belgium and Italy.

“Simplification takes hold”

AmCham, the American Chamber of Commerce in France, published a more mixed assessment on Wednesday, February 28, indicating that French attractiveness is deteriorating in the eyes of American investors. “For the second year in a row”, Although it is considered the most attractive country in Europe.

from “Red Flag” Cited by AmCham are labor costs, social environment, taxation, and administrative and regulatory complexity. “The easing shock announced by President Macron in 2021 is needed today more than ever”President of AmCham, Natacha Rafalski underlined.

