He sells his house because of the neighbors

“Desolated as it stands” But “high probability” As real estate agents say. In 2018, Julien (first name changed at the request of the witness) invested in his first apartment, a property previously rented and in need of major renovation, in the Haussmann building on the main road of Boulogne-Billancourt (Hautes-de-France). -Sean).

“Beautiful high ceilings, wooden floors…”, Lists the 32-year-old. With twenty-five years of credit and an envelope “Between €30 and €40,000” For work, the young man renovated several rooms of this 54 m2 415,000 € bought, alone, to live there with his partner.

In December 2018, the couple moved in. Julian is satisfied with his purchase, a good investment for a nice apartment at a good price in a listed town. But hell is other people. Very quickly, he noticed that we could hear voices quite clearly from the apartment above. “At first, we tell ourselves it’s temporary, it will pass, Belongs to Julian. I knew that the insulation of this type of apartment was not very good…”

Skateboarding in the hallway

Two months later, Julian wakes up at night. Once, twice, then every night. “I used to sleep without earplugs then, I was young and naive, It squeaks. But the problem is that I started waking up even with earplugs…”

It describes sounds “every day” Which never stops. Conversation, falling objects, vacuuming “Even at 4 am.”, Children screaming, jumping or skateboarding in the hallways, playing football in their rooms.

His first instinct is to confront the neighbors in question, a family of seven who have been renting for several years prior to Julian’s arrival. In their apartment, three generations and three rhythms of life coexist. “Grandparents who woke up at 6 a.m., parents who went to bed late and kids who played in the apartment,” Julian explains. Exchange is not decisive. “The family told me they had nothing to do with it, that they were just waiting to be able to go to another place…