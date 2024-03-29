China supported the Maduro regime before the election, despite veto measures by Chavismo’s opponents

China supported the Maduro regime’s actions before the election and rejected “external interference” from the US (REUTERS).

China This Friday he expressed his support for the regime of Nicolás Maduro in front of Presidential election on July 28, ignoring complaints from the international community Lack of transparency And Democratic Guarantee.

“We respect the national and sovereign independence of VenezuelaWe support Venezuela’s progress Election in accordance with its constitution and laws” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian declared to the press.

On the contrary, he pointed out, therein lies the country’s problem “External Intervention” USA and the international community in its affairs, which repeatedly accuses the Miraflores Palace of failing to comply with the commitments assumed in the Barbados Agreement, and therefore, them Adopt a “positive and constructive role”.

Since preparations for this year’s elections began, the Venezuelan regime has only violated and failed to live up to its obligations. Thus, initially, he refused to be disqualified from holding public office Maria Corina MachadoLeader of the Opposition, and on the contrary ratified his decision.

Given the regime’s blockade, the PUD had to replace Machado with Yoris, who also failed to register (REUTERS)

This was forced Democratic Unitary Platform, which brings together anti-Chavismo, will look for another candidate to ensure his fight continues. was the chosen one Corinna YorisA philosopher member of the party who, despite not being notified by a judge or involved in any case, could not be registered in the system of the ruling National Election Commission.

Washington criticized this obstruction and drew attention to it “It goes against competitive and inclusive elections which the Venezuelan people and the international community will consider legitimate. State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, also emphasized his call for “free and fair” elections and reiterated that if there is not a favorable response to this, The eased restrictions will be reinstated in late 2023 as part of the Barbados Agreement.

Caracas accused Joe Biden’s administration of “discrediting” his country and its processes with his statements, as well as looking for excuses not to recognize the result next July, as happened in 2018 when Maduro was declared the winner amid allegations of fraud.

However, a day ago, both France as your companion Brazil They spoke out against Maduro’s actions, letting go of his hand and keeping him a little more isolated.

During his visit to the South American country, Emmanuel Macron And Lula da Silva Since they rejected the veto of Yoris’s candidacy, they affirmed, “There is no explanation.”

A day earlier, Lula da Silva and Emmanuel Macron rejected a veto of Corina Yorris’s candidacy in Venezuela (REUTERS)

“I don’t want anything good or bad for Venezuela, I want elections to be held with everyone’s participation like in Brazil. It has no legal or political justification Prohibit an opponent from becoming a candidate. All opponents should be treated on equal terms ” said the leader of the Workers’ Party when his French counterpart pointed it out The scenario is “serious and has worsened”. and so, Elections in this context “cannot be considered democratic.”

After these statements, the party led by Venezuelan opposition Leopoldo López, the Voluntary Popular, targeted Maduro and maintained: “You are alone, not even your closest allies can defend your insanity and authoritarian attacks. “The world will not tolerate another attack on the popular will.”

(With information from AFP)