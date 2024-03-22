US calls for end to attacks on Russian refineries amid fears of rising oil prices | AlMomento.net

WASHINGTON.- The United States has urged Ukraine to stop attacking Russian energy facilities, as Washington fears a rise in global oil prices as well as retaliation by Moscow, the Financial Times said Friday, citing three sources. aware of the situation.

The White House is increasingly frustrated by reportedly “brazen” Ukrainian drone attacks, which have targeted oil refineries, terminals, warehouses and storage facilities in western Russia in recent weeks, damaging its oil production capacity. , a source suggested.

Although Washington has sent repeated warnings to senior officials of the State Security Service and Ukraine’s chief intelligence director, attacks against Russian territory do not seem to be stopping. No

Increase in crude oil prices

According to a Ukrainian official involved in the planning and execution of the attack, the aim of the attack was to disrupt fuel supplies to Russian troops and cut off funding for the Kremlin’s military operations. However, they could have the opposite effect and disrupt prices in the market, the FT highlighted.

Despite Western sanctions on the Russian energy sector, Moscow remains one of the world’s largest oil and gas exporters.

Likewise, oil prices have risen nearly 15% this year to $85 a barrel, which has pushed up fuel costs.

Similarly, the rise in crude oil prices coincided with the start of US President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

“Nothing scares a sitting American president more than a spike in pump prices in an election year,” explained Bob McNally, president of consulting firm Rapidan Energy and a former White House energy adviser.









