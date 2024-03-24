Thousands of Americans have yet to claim a $1,400 stimulus check

According to the latest reports from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), millions of eligible people are still waiting to receive their final stimulus check payments.

This last chance to claim stimulus checks is crucial for those who missed the previous distribution.

It is imperative that individuals check their eligibility and apply on time, given the short time remaining.

How much is a stimulus check in the United States?

The stimulus check is part of the Economic Impact Payment (EIP) provided by the government as part of the Covid-19 relief efforts. These payments were distributed in three installments throughout 2020 and early 2021.

In order to claim the recovery rebate credit, individuals must file their taxes using Form 1040, even if they are not normally required to do so due to low income.

When do they give stimulus checks?

Time is running out for Americans to claim their $1,400 stimulus check, as the IRS has set a May 17 deadline for applications.

The IRS is actively encouraging eligible non-filers to claim their recovery rebate credits before the impending deadline.

You can still claim your stimulus check

Although many taxpayers received their stimulus checks through the Recovery Rebate Credit, those who missed previous payments still have a chance to claim their share.

People with little or no income are also encouraged to file their taxes to be eligible for the credit.

Individuals have until April 15, 2025 to file their required tax returns for the 2021 recovery rebate credit.

However, for those who have not filed a tax return for 2020, the deadline to claim the stimulus check refund is May 17, 2024.

Who gets a stimulus check?

The IRS advises people to check their records carefully to make sure they don’t miss a potential refund.

Eligibility for the $1,400 stimulus check is generally determined based on citizenship or residency status, dependency and possession of a valid Social Security number.

The IRS offers free tax preparation assistance through several programs to help people navigate the process and maximize their benefits.