Ecuadorians are among 45 migrants detained for burning shelter in Darien

According to the Panama Prosecutor’s Office, the damage caused by the migrant overcrowding is about half a million dollars.

A Panamanian court has made official the arrest of 45 irregular migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia this Monday, March 4, 2024. Action is a response to harm Hostel in the forest area of ​​Darien.

The brawl – which took place on March 1 – culminated in the torching and vandalism of part of the facilities. is equal to the estimated value of the loss Over half a million dollars, According to the Panamanian Prosecutor’s Office.

“At this time, the Darien Regional Prosecutor’s Office has achieved legitimacy. 45 people arrested “For an incident that occurred on March 1, 2024 at the temporary migrant reception station in San Vicente,” the public ministry reported in X.

The prosecutor’s office detailed that “charge hearings” were being held for 45 migrants, including Colombians, Ecuadorians and Venezuelans, 39 of them for the offense of “arson”. While the rest will be charged with “harm and damage to life and integrity”.

Amount of loss so far” USD 550,000 for damages to the State”, According to the prosecutor’s office.

Violent fighting

Last Saturday morning, at least a few 250 migrants He acted in a Violent fighting at the shelter in San Vicente, Darien. That’s the end Vandalism of official and civilian vehicles, According to official information, at least 10 modular units have been burnt apart from UNICEF modular units and other evacuees.

According to the official version, the riots started A fight between two women over a tent. In it Both partners were involved in this incident and A “Multiple Battles” between different groups.

The situation was dealt with by the National Border Service (Senafront), but approximately 250 migrants They attacked police units, Causes the deployment of agents to control the situation.

They have a history

“Unfortunately, it’s coming Many people with police records (…) When our staff tried to come out with the facts, they were shouting at themAnd they had already studied us And this was planned to vandalize and damage our property because of our continued fight against human trafficking,” Director of Immigration, Samira Gozen, told a press conference.

A temporary immigration reception station, with a capacity of around 500 peopleIt was one of the most modern And it had basic services to serve this population, according to official data.

migration wave

So far this year More than 68,400 migrants The dangerous border between Panama and Colombia crosses the Darien jungle, which is used daily by hikers on their way to North America, some 22,673 more Compared to the same period last year, Panamanian authorities reported last week.

He Increase in migrants Darien has moved to the US or Canada in search of a better life Progressive from 2021, Reaching a record number of over 520,000 in 2023 and up to 20% increase in migrants transiting along that dangerous route is expected this year.

The Panamanian government insists that migration is through Darien An organized crime “business” To make a profit, and last year – according to figures from Panama’s Ministry of Security -, 820 million USD came from the transfer of migrants through the Darien jungle.