Pedro Pascal talks about his return as Joel in the new season of The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal shares his thoughts on the progression of The Last of Us’ second season, and his feelings about reuniting with Joel Miller’s character. Do you wonder how he handles this pressure?

Pedro Pascal, eager to step into Joel Miller’s shoes again

The talented Pedro Pascal is looking forward to returning to the role of Joel Miller for Season 2. The Last of Us. In 2023, the actor played the lead role in HBO’s adaptation of the popular post-apocalyptic video game Naughty Dog. The first season chronicled the meeting and initial journey of Joel and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsay, while season 2 will follow the events of the sequel released in 2020. The Last of Us Part II.

A return marked by excitement and innovation

After winning a SAG Award for his interpretation of Joel, Pedro Pascal shared his excitement at the idea of ​​returning to the world. The Last of Us for another season. According to The last line, the actor is eager to resume filming and reunite with Craig Mazin. However, he points out that reprising the role of Joel is particularly significant compared to his other roles, due to the creative forces behind the series. His return to the set is described by the actor:

Amazing. Everyone’s focus and dedication to Season 2 is amazing… It’s a real joy to rediscover this creative team. This new season promises to be even more intense than the first, which seemed almost impossible. It is incredibly inspiring and would not be possible without them. This role again feels like a fresh start. I have never had such an original experience before stepping on set.

Season 2 with dramatic stakes

Season 2 picks up Joel and Ellie’s story where the first season left them, ready to face the major consequences of the finale. The truth about Joel’s actions has the potential to shatter the trust between them, changing their relationship forever and setting them on a heartbreaking journey.