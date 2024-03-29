LPL Spring Split 2024 Playoffs Tree and Schedule

The Spring Split Playoffs for the 2024 season of the LPL League will begin on Sunday 31 March with a BO5 between OMG and Team WE and the finals will take place on Saturday 20 April. Which team will be crowned champions of the Chinese League and which team will represent their league in the Mid-Season Invitational 2024?

The regular season of the spring segment for the LPL league has now ended, with the last matches played on Wednesday, March 27, the ninth and final weekend of the championship’s third day of matches. Now it’s time to focus on the next phase of the tournament, the playoffs scheduled from March 31 to April 20.

10 of our teams have qualified for the playoffs, namely Top 2 Bilibili Gaming and Top Esports directly qualify for the 4th round of the tree, as well as JD Gaming and Funplus Phoenix (top 3 and 4, qualify for Round 3), Pajama and LNG Esports. Ninja (top 5 and 6, qualified for Round 2), and finally, Weibo Gaming, Oh My God, Team WE and finally, Invictus Gaming (top 7 to 10). Unfortunately, the Spring Split is over for the rest of the league’s teams, such as LGD Gaming, Royal Never Give Up, and Edward Gaming.

In terms of format, there is no change compared to the 2023 season. The tournament is divided into two stages as follows:

For the 1st step , from Round 1 to Round 3, this KOTH format has a (double) tree where we will find the teams ranked 3rd to 10th at the end of the regular season; They will be divided into two groups with the first match pitting those who finished the regular season between 7th and 10th place against each other.

, from Round 1 to Round 3, this KOTH format has a (double) tree where we will find the teams ranked 3rd to 10th at the end of the regular season; They will be divided into two groups with the first match pitting those who finished the regular season between 7th and 10th place against each other. For the 2nd step, from Round 4 to the Finals, is a double elimination bracket that pits the top 2 of the regular season against the two “best” teams from Phase 1 (the two winners of Round 3). With this format, the LPL playoffs will therefore offer a total of 12 best-of-five (BO5) matches.

The grand final winner will be crowned the champion of the LPL Spring Split 2024, and the two finalists will leave with invitations to the next edition of the Mid-Season Invitational which should normally take place in May in China, with the winner qualifying directly. For the main event, and others qualify for play-in. Find the full schedule below:

Playoff schedule

31 March Sunday

12:00 p.m oh god Team WE playoffs

Monday 1 April

12:00 p.m Weibo Gaming Invictus Gaming playoffs

12:00 p.m : PIN Vs.

12:00 p.m : LNG Vs.

12:00 p.m : FPX Vs.

12:00 p.m : JDG Vs

12:00 p.m : BLG Vs.

12:00 p.m : TES Vs.

12:00 p.m : Round 4LB

12:00 p.m : UP semi-final

12:00 p.m : LB semi-final

12:00 p.m : Grand Finale

