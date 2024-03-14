The story of GTA 6 is shorter than expected, but the world will keep us busy for ages

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting for a long time GTA VIAnd it’s fair to say that they expect to be able to enjoy the next game for a long, long time.

The first one GTA VI The trailer impressed fans with its realistic depiction of Florida, but with so much hype surrounding the tiny trailer, we have to ask the question: exactly how big will it be? GTA VI be?

If you’ve been following all things Grand Theft Auto, you’ll know about last year’s Rockstar Games YouTuber Legacy Fort HD came out and made some statements about the length of GTA VIstory. More precisely, they claimed GTA VI Might be close GTA V K Red Dead Redemption 2 In terms of duration: Approximately 35-40 hours.

We should of course take these claims with a pinch of salt, but it’s worth noting that this particular YouTuber leaked the title “Project America” ​​in 2019. GTA VI It doesn’t officially have this branding, but recent gameplay leaks suggest that the new game was designated internally at some point.

Now, I don’t think anyone can reasonably argue that a 35 hour story isn’t long enough, especially considering Red Dead Redemption 2 Maybe it was just one a little a lot of time It’s also worth remembering that Rockstar Games is creating a completely open world for us to explore, and it’s likely where we’ll be spending most of our time.

Damn, 6 fans of the game’s subreddit sure do GTA VI Specially designed to last at least ten years. And when you see how similar the games are GTA online And Fortnite I prospered, it is not difficult to imagine GTA VI Get support for a long, long time.

Basically, whatever the duration GTA VIAs the story ends, we all know without a doubt that this is a game we’ll be playing long after the credits roll.