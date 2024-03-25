Sports
Champions League: At BBH, an elimination no one saw coming
Champions League (Return Play-offs). Brest BH – Ferencvaros: 26-31
Until then, above BBH, the sky was bright blue, cloudless. After 21 straight wins, including the first leg of the Champions League play-offs in Ferencvaros, Hungary (30-28), Brestoys looked to be on track to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals. And ready to devour everything in their path, the Championship, the Coupe de France and the Champions League.
(TagsToTranslate)Brest Bretagne Handball