Agen returns to the race for the climb, dominating transparent Grenobleois

Pro D 2 – A duel between the recent inhabitants of the top 14, this Friday evening in Armendy, on behalf of the 21st day, between SU ​​Agen and FC Grenoble. Pro D2’s second attack was quiet in Lot-et-Garonne, falling short of 3 small points scored and completely crushed by the efficient Agenais (40-3). SUA was not exceptional but maintained its unbeaten streak at home. This improved win brings them within reach of the top 6.

At its Armandy Stadium, SU Agen dominated Grenoble for the most part and didn’t leave an ounce of suspense (40-3). Agenais was already in an attacking bonus position after half an hour of play and held it against Isrois who only had a minor penalty for not finishing the match without scoring a point. Long in soft underbelly, Agen is now 6th in sight.

Grenoble without any inspiration

Isrois however started the match full of good intentions, using their kicking game to dominate the opposition field. Hopes were dashed by Agenais, their first invader. After a throw-in inside 22 metres, Lemoulin was moved after being repeated by his teammates. Without a direct opponent, he moved towards the target. Video refereeing confirmed his try, scoring two runs (5-0, 6th). Thomas Vincent tried to go for his try, but the defense from Cullaud (8th) couldn’t get it flat. The opener, however, was a crucial pass for Clement Garrigues, after a long toil from his forwards (12-0, 20th).

It didn’t take long for the third attempt to intervene. Despite the forwards on both sides, due to the wind and rain, both teams did not hesitate to go forward with the ball in hand. But especially on the feet. Grenobleois lost possession. Attacking a quick ball, Vincent hit an overhand that was not caught. Theo Bellan followed and took the ball before flattening between the posts (19-0, 29th). FCG was underwater, unable to penetrate the opponent 22m. Trouloud needed an away penalty to unlock the counter (19-3, 34th). His team has the only points in the match.

Without coercion, Agen crushes everything

Duputs received a yellow card before half-time for the SUA side, but that did not stop their progress in any way. After touching down within 22 metres, the ball spun in search of a loophole. Lamouli finds it after a good shift from Bonnet (26-3, 46th). Double for the back. This sparked a burst of pride for Grenoble, who launched a long sequence after stealing the ball in touch, but to no avail. Agen marched down the field, winning 50-22 to Vincent. Enough to return high up the ground, and allow the opener to try it after an overhand on the leg of Garrigues (33-3, 58th).

During the match for FCG, in the middle of the non-match, very slow, the changes did not change anything. With the kick, Idgeliden brought the game to within 22 meters of Grenoble. And after several minutes of percussion from the forwards and two handball penalties, Wallawola blind-passed Henry Purdy to finish off the scoreboard (40-3, 78th). A heavy picture for Grenoble, but one that reflects the meeting well. Agen passes his opponent and reaches the top 6, but for him, he has to finally win on the road. This is good news, there are two looming in March in Montauban and Brive.