PSG: The transfer of Mbappé is publicly demanded!

Published on March 3, 2024 at 7:45 pm



The fate of Kylian Mbappé will crystallize the tension surrounding PSG. With Luis Enrique, the tide seems to be struggling to flow even if relations between the two men could improve following their discussion this Saturday morning. On the other hand, with some supporters, the love story has crumbled, some are patiently waiting for him to leave.

From mid-February, Kylian Mbappé Critical time experience with PSG. Since announcing that he wants to explore other horizons next June, the date of his contract’s expiry, the Parisian striker has struggled to string together good performances. its relationship with Luis Enrique Has taken a turn for the worst and can start a sour turn with the supporters.

Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG next June

everyone knows, Kylian Mbappé Capital will leave the club at the end of his contract next June. The love story that started in 2017 will come to an end and he has not played a full match since this announcement. in front of Nantes, He started on the bench before being substituted during the match against Rance And Monaco.

“Kylian Mbappé: Can’t wait for 06/30!”