Aurelian Sanchez, winner in 2023, lost to Barkley at the start of the 3rd loop in 2024.

According to Keith Dunn, all the French are still in the race, Sébastien Raichon, Maxime Gauduin and Guillaume Calmettes. The latter, who is in his 5th partnership (2018, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024), has become close to Sanchez. He helped Barkley in his quest last year, especially by showing him part of the way and giving him good and valuable advice.

