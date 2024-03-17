Casting, plot, release date… all information on the return of the series with Kim Kardashian

category America’s Scary Story Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, who are also the masterminds behind the hit series. Cheer up And Nip/tuck. The series is known for its unique concept: each season tells A different story with different characters The actors are often seen in other seasons. Launched in 2011 with the first season titled “Murder House”, the latter was able to win over viewers with its blend of psychological and supernatural horror as well as a talented cast including Jessica Lange, Evan Peters and Dylan McDermott. Now, Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are joining Ryan Murphy’s squad. from, America’s Scary Story Explores a variety of themes and genres, from the witches of New Orleans to the mental asylum of Briarcliff Manor. Each season introduces different elements while maintaining the dark and terrifying atmosphere that has become a true trademark of the series. years, America’s Scary Story It received widespread acclaim from critics. It has also become a cult with fans who always eagerly wait for the new season to arrive. The series has also won several awards, including Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. With season 11 ending at the end of 2022, fans are eager to know that Season 12, Title American Horror Story: Fragile, whose main character is an actress, reserves them. Release date, synopsis, casting… find all the information.

Release Date: When is Season 12 Released?America’s Scary Story ? Where to watch the series?

The air date of this twelfth season ofAmerica’s Scary Story It was officially confirmed by Ryan Murphy last April. The first episode was aired on United States from September 20 and in US+24 Canal+ series. Part 2 will air on Canal+ series on Friday, April 5 at 9:50 pm US time. New episodes will be offered at the rate of one episode per week, and that too on the myCanal platform.

Ryan Murphy promised fans that this season 12, which will feature Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian, will be particularly terrifying and will give viewers an unforgettable experience. And it started with the casting announcement for this new season. It should be noted that for the first time, the season ofAmerica’s Scary Story was cut in two. The reason? A strike by screenwriters and actors in Hollywood halted the shooting of the film. As the latter still hasn’t resumed and the strike is still ongoing, for the moment, it’s impossible to know when the second half of season 12 will be filmed or aired. Season 13 has already been acquired following an agreement with FX Networks. — which airs the series in America — was renewed for a 13th season in 2020. It can obviously go on.

Conspiracy: What will happen American Horror Story: Fragile ?

Like every seasonAmerica’s Scary StorySeason 12 features an independent and unique plot. This is called the season fragile And it’s adapted from a novel by Daniel Valentine, fragile state. Surprisingly, the novel was not yet released when the book rights were purchased. What is the summary ofAmerican Horror Story: Fragile ? The story centers around an actress named Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts), who is eager to start a family. She also undergoes IVF process which exhausts her. Medicines gone, appointments cancelled… someone close to her wants to do everything to make sure this pregnancy doesn’t happen. When her doctor tells her she’s had a miscarriage, Anna is convinced she’s still pregnant and feels the baby moving around inside her. Before asking big questions about what’s really inside her, when strange things happen and Anna realizes the fear… What is this powerful force? A plot that reminds Rosemary’s Baby.

Trailer, trailer: first images ofAmerica’s Scary Story Season 12

On September 6, American channel FX released the first part of the official trailer for the twelfth season in a video. We find Emma Roberts and Matt Zuchary ready to be happy parents before dark events and strange symptoms appear…

Cast: Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, and Dylan McDermott … Who’s Who in the Season 12 CastAmerica’s Scary Story ? Will Sarah Paulson return?

American Horror Story: Fragile A surprising cast promises to offer. Starting with the world’s most famous influencer…

Emma Roberts: Anna Victoria Alcott

Anna Victoria Alcott Matt Zuccry: Dexter “Dex” Harding

Dexter “Dex” Harding Kim Kardashian: Siobhan Corbin

Siobhan Corbin MJ Rodriguez: Nicolette

Nicolette Cara Delevigne: Ivy Ehrenreich

Ivy Ehrenreich Dennis O’Hare: Dr Andrew Hill

Dr Andrew Hill Leslie Grossman: Ashley

Sarah Paulson’s presence has been mentioned by American sites but is yet to be confirmed. First, Angela Bassett should not be back in the main cast unlike Denise O’Hare, a series regular who seems to be playing a sinister character.

Where to find AHS Season 12?

Season 12 ofAmerica’s Scary Story In line with the American broadcast, the series will air on Canal+.

America’s Scary Story : How many episodes are in season 12?

The season consists of nine episodes. The season was written by Hailey Pfeiffer and directed by Ryan Murphy.

