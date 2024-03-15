Bella Porch revealed the reason for her many tattoos

Bella Porch Tattoos

Although she is one of the top ten most followed stars on TikTok, Bella Porch rarely talks about her personal life.

He’s so quiet, in fact, that people aren’t even sure what his real age is. Due to which many questions have been raised on his identity. Apart from being the creator of TikTok’s most liked videos, we know very little about him for sure.

However, on November 11, Porch revealed the surprising reason she has accumulated some ink over the years.

“Why do you have so many tattoos? They don’t fit you,” one user asked in a comment on one of his previous videos.

“My childhood was tough. My scars from abuse make me insecure. And so I had to cover my scar with a tattoo,” Porch replied.

Critics were impressed by her bravery in speaking out against the alleged abuse.

“This is the biggest reminder to everyone that you never know what someone is or has been through,” said one user.

“You are so beautiful and resilient,” wrote another.

“I’m sorry. Thanks for sharing. You are brave in so many ways,” commented a third.

Porch took to the comments of her post to explain why she opened up.

“I didn’t feel comfortable posting this … but if you’re having a hard time, just know you’re not alone and you’ll get through this. You are brave and strong,” she wrote.

Porch faced backlash over one of his tattoos – a highly offensive “Rising Sun” flag. For many, especially residents of countries that suffered atrocities from Japan’s imperialist past, the symbol is considered a hateful reminder of human rights abuses.

She has since said she is covering up the tattoo.

If you found this story interesting, you may also want to read about controversial TikTok star Tony Lopez.

The story continues

More from In The Know:

How Trisha Pytas Became One of the Most Controversial YouTubers of All Time

7 Beauty Products This Beauty Editor Absolutely Loves in October

9 Cozy Loungewear Pieces Under $25 That Feel Too Luxurious For Marshalls

Shop our favorite beauty products from In The Know Beauty on TikTok

The post Bella Porch opens up about having so many tattoos appeared first on The Know.