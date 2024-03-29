This is Emma Stone’s new event film: The trailer looks promising with a 3-star cast! – Cinema News

Thanks to “Poor Creatures” (one of four received by the feature film), Emma Stone did it again with director Yorgos Lanthimos. And his sketch film “Kinds of Kindness” has already been released.

If we had to wait five years between Favorite and Poor Animals, the wait will be shorter before the next collaboration between Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos. Because it has already been filmed, and the actress mentioned the project on our microphone during a visit to Paris last December.

Titled Kinds of Kindness, the feature film now has a release date (June 21 in the United States and, we hope, around the same time in France). And a teaser that allows you to get an idea of ​​the style of the film.

Three stories for seven actors

Or rather styles. Because Emma Stone told us that it will be a sketch film made up of three different stories, with the seven main actors playing different roles each time. Judging by the released images, we should expect one segment in black and white, another in warm colors and another, where the purple car turns upside down.

In summary, illustrated by the famous in a few seconds “Sweet Dreams”, from the weird, messy and unpredictable cinema of Yorgos Lanthimos. Which finds some of the cast of Poor Creatures (Emma Stone, but also Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualey) and their assistants Jesse Plemons, Hunter Shafer, Hong Chou and Mamoudou Athy.

Unveiled in Cannes?

About as many people as you can expect to see in the south of France in May. Because with a release date a month later, Kinds of Kindness is a worthy candidate for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. In competition, where Yorgos Lanthimos has already presented The Lobster and Killing of the Sacred Deer?