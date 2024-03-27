Austin Butler practices shooting for Heat 2…?

The Elvis and Dune 2 actor looks very comfortable in this exercise. Is he already set to succeed Val Kilmer?

After months of rumours, Michael Mann This fall confirmed that he hopes Heat 2 Or his next film. Now that Ferrari This adaptation was introduced Great novel Co-written with Meg Gardiner, which he published last summer, will therefore be a priority for the 81-year-old filmmaker. So when Austin ButlerA fan favorite to play a smaller version of Val KilmerPractice reloading the gun before shooting accurately, no fans the heat Scared…

According to Michael Mann, casting Heat 2 is very complicated

Let’s remember that Heat 2 This will be both a prequel and a sequel to the first film. The story, released last August, follows Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro), Chris Shirleys (Val Kilmer) and Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) through the years leading up to a police saga in Los Angeles. It transports readers to Chicago in 1988, when McCauley, Schierlis and their high-powered team descended on the West Coast, the US-Mexico border, and Chicago. At the same time, Hanna cuts her teeth as a rising star on the Chicago police force chasing an ultra-violent gang. The book then tells what happens to the characters (who survived) in the years following the plot of the 1995 thriller that became a classic of the genre.

To play McCauley in the prequel scenes, Mann has reportedly set his sights on 40-year-old Adam Driver, with whom he got along very well at Ferrari. For the role of Lt. Hanna, Pacino has already proposed 28-year-old Timothée Chalamet, and for Schierlis, the name that comes up the most is Austin Butler, 32. For the moment, nothing official has been announced regarding this casting, but it is true that Butler and Kilmer have a definite resemblance.

The video sparked panic among fans who shared it this weekend the heatGiven that we see the main actor ofElvis He is very comfortable with this type of training: he reloads the weapon as quickly as possible, then draws while turning and fires at targets that are more or less close together. Under his hat, with his determined look, the resemblance to his model is striking.

The video was shared on the Instagram account of Taran Tactical Innovations, a company specializing in shooting training with various weapons, which regularly works on Hollywood projects: some photos and videos behind the scenes of the saga John Wick Especially present on this same account. The context of Austin Butler’s training is not made clear, but his gestures are indeed reminiscent of the kind of rehearsals done for an action thriller. It was enough to revive the rumors surrounding his participation in Heat 2Which is already one of the most anticipated films of the moment, even before its filming has been authorized.

Austin Butler can currently be found in the second half Dune, which has just released in cinemas. Here is its trailer:

