Cardi B Explains Why She Doesn’t Want To Collaborate With Rihanna (VIDEO)

Urban music fans often look forward to collaborations between the biggest names in rap and R&B. However, according to Cardi B’s recent statements, a collaboration between Cardi B and Rihanna does not seem to be on the agenda. The American rapper expressed her admiration for Rihanna, but also shared her apprehensions about working together.

In an interview for the ‘Million Doll’s Worth of Game’ podcast, Cardi B opened up about the subject. Despite Rihanna’s love of music, she said she did not feel comfortable with the idea of ​​doing a duet. The reason? She fears she will ‘sound stupid’ trying to match the Barbadian singer’s musical style.

Cardi B, who recently released a new single titled ‘Enough (Miami)’, strives for perfection in her collaborations and doesn’t want to disappoint an artist she respects as much as Rihanna. She mentioned wanting to wait until she had a ‘perfect title’ before proposing a collaboration to Rihanna, to make sure it would live up to her expectations.

The rapper is known for her successful collaborations with other music greats such as Megan Thi Stallion, Latto, Rosalia, Bruno Mars and Summer Walker. Fans can therefore remain hopeful that the day will come when Cardi B will find the perfect song that will bring these two music icons together.

Meanwhile, Cardi B continues to make her way in the music industry, bringing her unique style and winning the hearts of her listeners with her own hit songs. And who knows? Perhaps one day, the long-awaited collaboration will see the light of day to the delight of urban music lovers.