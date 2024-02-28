Emily Blunt wore Oscar de la Renta to the 2024 Producers Guild Awards

Emily Blunt may have been at the 2024 Producers Guild Awards on Sunday, but she was channeling BAFTA tea party elegance at it. Oscar de la Renta Spring 2024 strapless blue gown.

To say that most of you didn’t come on board with anything Oscar de la Renta Recently would be a huge understatement.

So thankfully Emily turned the embroidered, fringed dresses that the label has been reworking (some would say unsuccessfully) with each outing.

What I love most about this dress, apart from how beautiful Emily looks in the blue, is the sheer charm and sophistication of the design that permeates within. Oscar de la Renta DNA.

This is Oscar de la Renta I know and love.

What a vision. You can always count on Jessica Pastore to give you a nostalgic moment on the red carpet.

Betsy Johnson Viola pumps completed her look.

Stylist: Jessica Pester.

Oscar de la Renta Spring 2024

Credit: Elise Jankowski/WireImage/Oscar de la Renta



