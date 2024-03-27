Satanic trailer for Tim Burton’s comeback with Jenna Ortega

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, A sequel to the cult film Tim Burton, along with Michael Keaton, have finally revealed themselves in the trailer.

Dumbo, Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children, Big Eyes… It’s been a while since Tim Burton managed to convince critics and audiences alike. For many, his last success date has passed Alice in Wonderland In 2010, for still others, we have to go to 2007 Sweeney Todd. Since then, a good part Wondering about his fans The magic of the director disappeared Big fish And they are not alone. we Everyone asked how the director would be able to reconnect with his great talent. Is it precisely in the old pots that we make the best jam… and the best results?

Tim Burton could quickly confirm this by relaunching his second film universe: Beetlejuice. Returning to this world is a perfect way to strike a nostalgic chord with fans, first starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. But more importantly, the sequel relies on the popularity of Jenna Ortega in particular, who Burton directed in the Netflix hit. Wednesday, To attract new audiences. So, while it’s a little early to say that Burton is back on track, The first trailer for BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice Just got out.

Beetlejuice 2, Burton back for good?

The images speak for themselves: Burton wants to return to his roots and does everything to find that touch that his fans are desperately looking for. The director’s own aesthetic, which has always had a penchant for gothic horror, is very quickly recognisable. Yet the director seems aware of his nostalgic journey and positions Jenna Ortega as an entry point to extract from this license. She will play Astrid Dietz, daughter of Lydia Dietz in the original film. That said, apart from some very Bertonian shots of thought (especially the one above the village and the return of Beetlejuice at the end of the trailer), there’s nothing to sink your teeth into here.

The fact that Michael Keaton, 36 years after putting down his colorful spots, still looks at ease in his role from the 80s will make a big difference, at least with his Batman. Flash. And if we don’t hear much from the film’s soundtrack in this trailer, the marketing has prioritized the famous film’s cover. Day-o By Harry Belafonte (at the heart of the first film), Danny Elfman will indeed be there.

He always wears it very well

The screenplay is written by Alfred Gough and Miles Miller, who were already operating with Burton Wednesday. So, has the director succeeded in combining the old and the new for the ultimate recipe? Cocktail seems perfect on paper for a sequel worthy of the name. If to find it BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice Filmmaker’s classic level will be, Feedback hits theaters in France on September 11, 2024.