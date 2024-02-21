American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2 release date, cast, plot and more

Tie away from you: American Horror Story: Fragile Back for part two! The 12th season of FX’s flagship anthology series was split in two due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The first five episodes aired last year, with episode five airing on October 18, 2023. Fans will get to watch the remaining four episodes later this year. Let’s discuss what we know fragile!

While part two does AHS: Fragile come out

The second part of the series drops the final four episodes on April 3, 2024. Episodes will air weekly with the season finale airing on April 24.

Who stars AHS: Fragile?

Emma Roberts (America’s Scary Story), Matt Zuccry (Gilmore Girls), Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row). Fellow cast members include Michaela Jae Rodriguez (put), Julie White (How we roll), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession), and America’s Scary Story All-Star Dennis O’Hare (true blood) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek). Other guest stars include Andy Cohen (as himself), Taylor Schilling (as himself), Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Ashley Atkinson and Zoe Tipp.

What happens in part two?

American Horror Story: Fragile 2023 is based on the novel by Daniel Valentine fragile state. The series follows A-list movie star Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) who is desperate to have a baby with her husband Dexter (Matt Zuccry). Although her friend and colleague Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) worries about the impact on her career, Anna is determined to become a mother.

But after she gets pregnant, strange things start happening. Anna loses track of time, hallucinates and fears that someone is following her. Anna miscarries the baby and believes there is a conspiracy at work to keep her from getting pregnant. Anna later discovers that she is in fact pregnant and has invisible twin syndrome. She then discovers several diabolical pacts between her, including her father-in-law and the director of her award-winning film. The preacher informs her that she too was pregnant and was sure to keep the child to make her dreams come true. And Anna seems to be heading down the same path: giving birth to a monstrous child in hopes of winning an Oscar.

The first part saw some classics AHS Emma Roberts eats a dead raccoon, vomits and loses a Golden Globe. Yes, these types of things are par for the course AHS! Who knows what kind of supernatural madness will follow in part two? Will Kim Kardashian wear more ear-shaped earrings? One can only hope.

