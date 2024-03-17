Dune 2: Austin Butler was inspired by two cult cinema villains to create Fayed-Rautha Harkonen – Cinema News

He has been (rightly) praised for his performance in “Dune: Part Two.” Austin Butler today reveals his inspirations for his role: two iconic villains from the world of cinema, played by two veteran actors at the top…

A true rising star of the moment, former Elvis interpreter, Austin Butler, continues to make headlines. Earlier in the year, we saw him shine on the small and big screens: on the television side, in the acclaimed Masters of the Air and on the cinema side, in the acclaimed Dune: Part Two, Part Two. A novel by Denis Villeneuve that adapts the literary works of Frank Herbert.

And at least we can say that his performance in this latest project created excitement among the public and critics who only praise him. It must be said, he put his all into it, even improvising a certain key scene which we revealed to you here…

He was in an interview with NMEAustin Butler Fayed-Rautha Harkonen, the evil nephew and heiress of Baron Vladimir Harkonen (Stellan Skarsgård), revealed his sources of inspiration for bringing him to life. Dune 2Currently in cinemas.

When asked if there was a movie villain that inspired him for the role, the actor mentioned two names: Gary Oldman and Heath Ledger.

“I have always been inspired by Gary Oldman in his many roles. Leon, True romanceOr The fifth element. And you know, we talked a lot about Heath Ledger, the sense of the game that he had. And like I said, it’s not specific things, but it’s a more general motivation“, he declared.

Elvis and Bob Dylan in the same project?

During the same interview, he and his co-star Timothée Chalamet also talked about their dream of creating a shared universe in which Elvis By Butler and Chalamet’s upcoming version of Bob Dylan.

“Elvis’ character in Johnny Cash biopic (Walk the Line)“, said Timothée Chalamet. “It’s really brief, it’s very brief, but I wish we could create a musical cinematic universe.“

Austin Butler Won Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar nominations for the performance Elvis Presley Elvis by Baz Luhrmann in 2022, while the Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown by James Mangold, is one of the most anticipated films of the moment.

But before this dream comes true, two things are certain: Austin Butler Emma Stone will star alongside Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix and Luke Grimes in Don Winslow’s crime film City on Fire and the horror film Addington by Ari Astor (Midsomer, Inheritance).

The hot young actor will also be seen in Jeff Nichols’ upcoming film, The Bikeriders, alongside Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and Michael Shannon. The film, whose trailer can be seen below, will hit our big screens on June 19.

In the meantime, if you haven’t seen her yet, check out her captivating performance in Dune: Part Two, currently in theaters.