Singer Adele postpones her concerts: “I’m sick again”

After canceling twenty concerts to postpone the launch of her residency in Las Vegas, Entitled Weekend with Adele, two years ago, Adele has performed nearly a hundred concerts since November 2022. But the star has just revealed some very bad news for his fans. After returning to the stage every weekend for two months starting in January, the singer must temporarily withdraw. She announced to her 56.5 million followers on Instagram: “Unfortunately, I have to put my residence on hold Las Vegas. I was sick at the end of the last concert series and during my break. I didn’t really have time to fully recover before the concert started again, and now I’m sick again. And unfortunately, it took a toll on my voice.”

“So, on the orders of the doctors, I have no other option but to take complete rest. The remaining five weekends have been postponed to a later date. We are already working on this in detail and you will receive the information as soon as possible. (…) I love you, I will miss you like crazy and I am sorry for the inconvenience“, she concluded, saddened by the situation.