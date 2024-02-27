Who is Josh Allen’s girlfriend? Hailee Steinfeld is dating the Bills QB, she’s on Taylor Swift’s team

Who is Josh Allen’s girlfriend? The Buffalo Bills quarterback has reportedly been dating actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld for nearly a year, though their romance hasn’t gotten as much attention as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen is the star QB for the Beals, leading Buffalo to the NFL playoffs for the fifth straight year. The 27-year-old athlete grew up near Fresno, California and played college football at the University of Wyoming before being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He is also known for his love of golf, specialty branded products such as Josh’s Jacks cereal, and appearances in dozens of TV commercials.

Who is Hailee Steinfeld?

Steinfeld, 27, is primarily known for her acting career, which includes films and TV shows such as “Pitch Perfect 2,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” “Bumblebee,” “True Grit,” “The Age of Seventeen,” “Charlie’s Angels.” Appears on the show “and “Dickinson.” She also played Kate Bishop in “Hawkeye” and “The Marvels”, as well as voiced Gwen Stacy in the animated blockbusters “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.

As a singer, Steinfeld has released two albums and performed in some of her onscreen roles, such as “Begin Again”. Her music career includes the pop hits “Starving” (with Gray and Z) and “Let Me Go” (with Alesso and Florida Georgia Line) — both of which have more than 1 billion streams on Spotify — and songs like “Most Girls,” . “Capital Letters” (with Bloodpop), “Love Myself,” “Coast” (feat. Anderson .Pak) and “Sun Kissing.”

How long have Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld been dating?

Steinfeld and Allen were first spotted on multiple dates in May 2023 in New York City. Since then she has attended several Buffalo Bills games, including at Orchard Park and Highmark Stadium in London, and went shopping with Allen’s mom at a local clothing store. in Buffalo.

During a red carpet interview at the Golden Globe Awards last week, Steinfeld showed support for Allen when USA Today’s Ralphie Aversa, a Syracuse University at Buffalo alumnus, displayed a Stefon Diggs jersey and asked how he felt about the Bills’ regular season. Finals against the Miami Dolphins.

“Really good,” she said. “Wrong number, though,” Steinfeld added. (Diggs wears No. 14 and Allen wears No. 17.)

This is the first high-profile romance for Allen, who previously dated former Fresno State cheerleader Brittany Williams, who grew up in the same town as Allen. She unfollowed him on Instagram early last year and removed all his photos altogether.

Allen tried to keep the relationship private, criticizing paparazzi who photographed Steinfeld kissing on a romantic vacation in Mexico during the 4th of July holiday.

“I had, like, this intense feeling,” he told the “Pardon My Take” podcast in August. “Insecurity. No privacy. (I was) like, ‘What’s wrong with people?’

Why does Taylor Swift get so much attention when she attends NFL games?

Swift is one of the biggest stars on the planet, having made more than $1 billion on her “The Eras Tour” in 2023, so “low-profile” isn’t much of an option for her. In fact, she embraced it by wearing red and gold gear while cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games — in which the Chiefs played the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in December.

She is also partially credited with a 7% increase in NFL viewership this season, prompting fans to watch more football games to see if the TV cameras will show her.

Funnily enough, in 2015 (during her “1989″ era) Steinfeld was part of Swift’s “squad”. Swifties are well aware that Steinfeld appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video and has been spotted frequently with Swift and her cadre of celebrity friends, including Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Martha Hunt and Blake Lively.

Hailee Steinfeld, left, and Taylor Swift arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Does that mean Swift and Steinfeld will be hanging out together when the Bills host the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round on Sunday? Steinfeld told Seventeen magazine in 2016 that she considers Swift a friend, but “I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually do.”

The Chiefs will play the Bills at Highmark Stadium near Buffalo on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the AFC Championship Game.