Oscars 2024: Angelina Jolie’s dress caused a sensation during the ceremony

This Sunday, March 10, 2024, the 96th Academy Awards took place, showering Hollywood celebrities. In one of the most notable fashion moments of the evening, a dress designed by Angelina Jolie caused a stir on the red carpet. Zoom in on this unique piece.

Angelina Jolie: The actress absent from the Oscars, but not from the red carpet

We are used to seeing her walking The Oscars red carpetBut this year, Angelina Jolie chose to slip behind the scenes of the ceremony. Said to be at the helm of the eco-responsible fashion label from autumn 2023 Jolly Workshop, the Oscar-winning actress has embarked on a new challenge, which is already being crowned a success. This March 10, his brand had the honor of dressing one of the most prestigious evening guests of the year.

Meanwhile Oscars 2024, American author and journalist Suleka Jouad actually chose to wear a creation signed by Angelina Jolie. The composer’s wife in a golden dress from Atelier Jolie John BatisteNominated in the Best Original Song category for his part in the documentary American Symphony Available at NetflixDazzled on the red carpet.

Oscars 2024: An iconic dress designed by Angelina Jolie rocks the red carpet

Made to measure, this golden dress has a really strong symbolism. Desire to create a look that pays homage to the artistic roots of Suleka Joud, Angelina Jolie based her client’s passion for the painting that bears her husband’s name when linking her creation to the film, which chronicles their love story, the composition of the symphony, and Suleka’s battle with cancer. “I wanted a look inspired by Suleka’s creativity and her love. (…) She is a painter and so it was good that her dress was used as a canvas,” explained the unforgettable Mrs Smith. US Vogue.

To reflect on fabric all the emotions and themes found in the documentary American Symphony, Angelina Jolie included a hand-drawn print on this bold and creative composition, featuring John Batiste conducting the orchestra. Thanks for Sumi-EAn ancestral painting technique famous in Japan, this elegant golden dress has taken on a successful challenge, while proving Atelier Jolie’s commitment to sustainable development, the fabric of this gold-colored evening dress is entirely. Recycled silk.

Sulika Joud wearing an Atelier Jolie creation with her husband John Baptiste on the 2024 Oscars red carpet