The iconic Devil Wears Prada trio falls victim to the hottest makeup trend of the moment

Could there be a Devil Wears Prada 2 on the horizon? Last night, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway came together for an extraordinary ceremony. They, for the occasion, revealed their natural beauty at the height of elegance.

It was probably one of the most memorable moments of the evening. Symbolic Trinity of Sunday, February 25 The Devil Wears PradaMeryl Streep, played on screen by Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, met at the 30th edition of Screen Actors Guild Awards, an American ceremony awarding the most talented artists of the year. The three actresses thus paid homage to their trendy characters, appearing in ravishing outfits, all enhanced with peach-toned makeup. Fully proficient.

actresses of The Devil Wears Prada Confirm spring makeup trends

Get out of the soot, make way for natural! No offense to aesthetic enthusiasts wife of the herd, at least the beauty look will not be left out this season. It was announced in early January as the color of the year 2024 Peach fuzz Star-studded events are increasingly investing in celebrity looks. Subtle and suitable for all ages, “peach skin” makeup has the ability to give an instant healthy glow and highlight the wearer’s features. A beauty lesson confirmed this Sunday, February 25, by the cast of Miranda Peastley (Meryl Streep), Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt). All three actresses looked more radiant than ever, with very similar looks.

They first chose a complex with a nightcent finish, which gave them a radiant complexion. As for the eyes, Anne Hathaway opted for a gradient of peach eyeshadow that echoed her salmon blush while Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep went for a more subtle option against a backdrop of iridescent beige eyeshadow. Then they both intensified their look with smoky brown liner, delicately placed on the lash line. Finally, all three actresses marked their looks with lipsticks close to their natural lip color, a pretty teal pink for Anne Hathaway, a Persian pink for Meryl Streep, and a bisque pink for Emily Blunt. A good way to prove that “No make-up“This can be perfectly suitable as an evening makeup in the spring.