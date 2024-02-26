Harry Styles is stalked by a motivated stalker

Harry Styles was deeply troubled by the alleged stalker, Myra Carvalho, a 35-year-old Brazilian woman who accused the singer of causing significant anxiety by bombarding him with more than 8,000 cards and letters in a month.

Her actions were exposed when the woman appeared in court on February 20. In addition to sending thousands of cards, many of them wedding cards, to Mr. Stiles’ London home, she engaged in what prosecutors described as harassment.

According to court documents, two of these letters were delivered by hand, an aggravating factor, reports the BBC.

This disturbing series of events unfolded after Mayra Carvalho left Brazil for the United Kingdom. She reportedly made the trip without informing her family.

Harry Styles reportedly suffered significant trauma, amplified by the fact that he had recently faced similar experiences. In 2022, another stalker broke into his home, forcing Styles to significantly increase security at his residence, his clan says.

The harasser’s parents attended the plea and trial preparation hearings, visibly moved by watching their daughter via video link.

Mayra Carvalho has pleaded not guilty and her case has been postponed to April 19.

Until then, she remains in pre-trial detention.