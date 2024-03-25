Blues rocked by LeBruns, Germany tops French table tennis… Sports weekend’s tops and flops

Slideshow – In a weekend marked by the Lebrun brothers’ dominance at the French table tennis championships, and the French football team’s lackluster performance against Mannschaft, the sports editorial team finds out what we liked and least liked. Figaro.

During this weekend of March 23 and 24, 2024, many French athletes isolated themselves, others experienced great disappointment. To start off on a positive note, Alexis defeated his younger brother Felix in the final of the French Table Tennis Championship, which was dominated from start to finish by LeBruns. Same for the ladies of the Lutz family: Charlotte loses in the finals to her older sister Camille.

On the football planet, the French team, led by its captain Kylian Mbappe, was outclassed by its historic German rivals in a friendly match in Lyon. When Andrique, 17, burst onto the screen at Wembley against England, scoring the only goal of the match to give Brazil victory.

On the rugby side, the Blues got their Six Nations tournament off to the perfect start by beating Ireland. Toulon thrashed Montpellier to lift themselves into the top 14 rankings.

Finally, in motor sports, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne saw a rare event: the retirement of three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen, allowing Ferrari to achieve the double, while at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton had to drop out. race, and George Russell suffered an impressive crash before the end. At the bottom of the class, Alpine still hasn’t scored any points. In the lower category, France’s Issac Hadjar was victorious for the first time in Formula 2.

Regarding MotoGP, Jorge Martin took control of the rankings after a very serious performance at Portimao in Portugal. Behind him, there were numerous falls a few laps from the finish, including a collision between world champion Marquez and Bagnaia.