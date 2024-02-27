Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato – PSG: Mbappé dropped the bomb, his loved ones fined?

At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé informed Nasser El-Khelafi that he was going to leave PSG freely and for free this summer. Since its announcement, Parisian No. 7 no longer enjoys the same favorable treatment in Paris. Additionally, people close to Kylian Mbappé may also be fined in the near future.

arrived at PSG During the summer of 2017, Kylian would slam Mbappé’s door Princess Park After a reign of seven years. According to the latest indiscretion of RMC Sport The 25-year-old star announced Nasser al-Khelafi That he was going to leave the Parisian club freely and for free at the end of his contract on June 30.

Mbappé was substituted against Rennes

By announcing his departure, Kylian Mbappé No longer the same preferential treatment PSG. indeed, Louis Enrique She no longer hesitates to start matches on the bench, or to be substituted during matches, such as when leading a capital club. Rennais Stadium This Sunday afternoon.

