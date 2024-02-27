Mercato – PSG: Mbappé dropped the bomb, his loved ones fined?
Football – Mercato – PSG
Published on February 26, 2024 at 11:10 pm
At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé informed Nasser El-Khelafi that he was going to leave PSG freely and for free this summer. Since its announcement, Parisian No. 7 no longer enjoys the same favorable treatment in Paris. Additionally, people close to Kylian Mbappé may also be fined in the near future.
arrived at PSG During the summer of 2017, Kylian would slam Mbappé’s door Princess Park After a reign of seven years. According to the latest indiscretion of RMC SportThe 25-year-old star announced Nasser al-Khelafi That he was going to leave the Parisian club freely and for free at the end of his contract on June 30.
Mbappé was substituted against Rennes
By announcing his departure, Kylian Mbappé No longer the same preferential treatment PSG. indeed, Louis Enrique She no longer hesitates to start matches on the bench, or to be substituted during matches, such as when leading a capital club. Rennais Stadium This Sunday afternoon.
A change in the treatment of people close to Mbappé?
According to information from RMC SportThis Monday afternoon revealed, the relatives of Kylian Mbappé Mu PSG It is likely to be treated differently in the near future as well. “It will be worth analyzing in the coming weeks whether there is also a change in reserve treatment for those considered to be close to the club’s number 7”, writes the French media. can be continued…