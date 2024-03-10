Eric Roy, Brest coach after defeat in Lens: “We deserved to come out with a draw”

How do you come away from this first loss in thirteen L1 matches?

We are frustrated, disappointed, obviously. You never get used to losing. When you haven’t lost in a long time, the desire to remain undefeated persists. I particularly remember the result. Throughout the match, we at least deserved to leave with a draw and a parity score. In the first half, we really lacked the technical accuracy to cause more problems for the lens. We abused certain situations. We were in, we didn’t deliver the football we are capable of. In the second half, it was even better. Entrants brought. And we had three or four favorable situations that we didn’t realize. In the end, we couldn’t change the match. The luck factor came into play. We are out of position on the touchline, which is rare (Lens goal). The ball comes back to Lensois. The story of the match was not in our favor.