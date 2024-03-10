Eric Roy, Brest coach after defeat in Lens: “We deserved to come out with a draw”
How do you come away from this first loss in thirteen L1 matches?
We are frustrated, disappointed, obviously. You never get used to losing. When you haven’t lost in a long time, the desire to remain undefeated persists. I particularly remember the result. Throughout the match, we at least deserved to leave with a draw and a parity score. In the first half, we really lacked the technical accuracy to cause more problems for the lens. We abused certain situations. We were in, we didn’t deliver the football we are capable of. In the second half, it was even better. Entrants brought. And we had three or four favorable situations that we didn’t realize. In the end, we couldn’t change the match. The luck factor came into play. We are out of position on the touchline, which is rare (Lens goal). The ball comes back to Lensois. The story of the match was not in our favor.
Why did you start Le Douron and Mouni?
Because we imagined that Lensois would be very present in intensity. They were not so good in the first half of the match. We wanted to break their pressure. We envisioned them jumping the lines, exploiting the second ball. We want to be able to exist in this register of play. Jérôme (Le Douron) and Steve (Mouni) further guarantee this perspective as we expand further. It is true that the first period was not our best. But not just because of them. I saw many of his teammates trying but they lacked rhythm and not enough intensity. We were able to match the lenses in their strength. But we were limited in the use of the ball. Sometimes it’s not a great night.
You made changes too soon…
We told ourselves that in the second half of the match, things will open up a bit more. We had players who were capable of making a difference. The changes were made earlier because we felt they could help us turn the game around. It almost did it. I am satisfied with the overall content but the consistency throughout the match.
Is this the stopping point?
We have five losses this season. Five matches where we didn’t deserve to lose. In terms of content, proposing things to Ballart is a source of pride, or it’s never easy. I don’t think this will affect our pace. We trouble the lens. It’s a brutal defeat but it shouldn’t stop us. »
(TagsToTranslate)Football