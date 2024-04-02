Florent Gautreau judges Kylian Mbappé is “not the captain”.

Disappointing once again on the pitch, against OM (0-2) on Sunday, Kylian Mbappé drew the ire of observers by publishing an enigmatic photo on Instragram after the classic. An attitude that does not suit the image of the club and the captain of choice, Florent Gautreau said afterwards.

Since PSG’s victory at the Marseille lawn (0-2) last weekend, Kylian Mbappé’s behavior has been a concern. Indeed, after a more than mixed performance, the captain of the Parisian club gave way to Gonzalo Ramos a few minutes after the hour mark (64th).

A new selection of Luis Enrique that did not please Kylian Mbappé. Then the French star published an Instagram photo that indicated his disappointment at leaving the field at this moment of the meeting.

“It doesn’t work, it’s not Captain”

In this Monday’s After Foot, Florent Gautreau expressed his disappointment with Kylian Mbappé’s captaincy at PSG and the French team: “I’m a little disappointed because I like him a lot. I campaigned for him to be the captain of Paris Saint-Germain and the French. Team. The only flaw he had initially was individualism and his personal goals linked to the Ballon d’Or. I thought he was a captain, he would open up with time, age and responsibilities. With this position, you think about other people and do for them. obliged to work. You are the relay of the club. I thought “It will develop, develop and become more collective. In the end, it doesn’t work and it’s a captain. Maybe it will be later.”

Even the captain of the French team, Kylian Mbappé apparently did not reach the dimensions that the elite former giants could have achieved with the armband, according to Florent Gautreau, who regretted that the role was not given to Antoine Griezmann: “On a collective level, Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane was an example of collective spirit. He was respected by his partners. I hoped that for Mbappé. In the French team, Griezmann would be a better choice because he is a player who thinks more about others than Mbappé. Maybe Kylian developed. will happen.”

Underperforming since the last meeting of the French team, Kylian Mbappé will quickly have the opportunity to reverse the trend before the reception of Clermont (this Saturday at 9 pm) and especially in the semi-final of the Coupe de France against Rennes. First leg against FC Barcelona in the Champions League on 10 April.