Sports
Dugari, a truce before a violent divorce!
A quarter of a century ago, the Blues’ match against Ukraine marked a turning point in Christophe Dugry’s relationship with the French supporters.
A year earlier, Christophe Dugry’s name was widely played in all the stadiums in France and his presence in the 22 players called up by Aimé Jacquet for the 1998 World Cup drew heavy criticism from the French coach. The former Bordeaux player responded in his own way with a wild celebration after scoring the first goal against South Africa.