Dugari, a truce before a violent divorce!

A year earlier, Christophe Dugry’s name was widely played in all the stadiums in France and his presence in the 22 players called up by Aimé Jacquet for the 1998 World Cup drew heavy criticism from the French coach. The former Bordeaux player responded in his own way with a wild celebration after scoring the first goal against South Africa.

“People understand very well what kind of player I am”

On March 27, 1999, when a French team devoid of the injured Zinedine Zidane was unable to get the better of Ukraine, Sylvain Wiltord’s entrance into the game in the relay was greeted by a standing ovation. Christophe Dougary no longer loved French football. However, the Marseille striker did not want to talk about revenge, putting these signs of affection down to the level of play he has displayed since the World Cup.

“However, I don’t think my game has changed much. Above all, I have the impression that people understand very well what kind of player I am.” Launched “Duga” in the comments reminiscent of Henri Leconte after losing his Roland-Garros final ten years ago. “When Aime Jacquet handed me the number 9, many people thought my job was to score goals and that’s all. In fact, my role was mainly to support the attackersHe developed. In the league, I don’t score more than ten goals per season, but I also give ten assists. These are my characteristics. »

The honeymoon between Christophe Dugry and the French patrons was short-lived. A few months later, the boos started again, all the way to Marseille, as evidenced by the chorus of whistles pouring down the stands during the France-FIFA All Stars meeting that surely left OM to return to Bordeaux. A situation that even irritated French playmaker Zinedine Zidane, who angrily sent the ball into contact in protest. “If I wasn’t in Bordeaux, I would have already given up to try things abroad. Fortunately, I’m experiencing a lot of good things at a club I love.” He believed in the fall, added “It will become more and more difficult. »