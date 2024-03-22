Blues’ likely line-up against Germany

Find out the possible squad composition of the France team to face Germany this Saturday evening in a friendly match.

For their first match of the year, Didier Deschamps’ Blues welcome Germany to Lyon’s Groupe Stadium this Saturday (9 pm). A friendly for which the French coach will not be able to rely on his vice-captain Antoine Griezmann, who is injured. According to RMC Sport, “Grizzy” should be replaced in the XI by Warren Zaire-Emery, returning to Madrid.

If they were present in training this Friday evening, Ibrahima Konate and Mike Magnan should be saved. Thus, Benjamin Pavard should start alongside Deyot Upamecano as the central hinge, while Lensois goalkeeper Brice Samba should keep the cage. Lucas Hernandez is expected on the left and Jules Kounde should be preferred to Jonathan Kloss on the right.

Thuram in the 9th

To support young Parisian Zaire-Emery in midfield, Aurelian Choumayny and Adrien Rabiot are expected. To be at the forefront of attack, Marcus Thuram will be ahead of Olivier Giroud and Randle Kolo Muani. The Inter player should be supported by Ousmane Dembélé, who was ruled out of PSG’s last match before the break, and of course captain Kylian Mbappé.

Possible Composition of Blues: Samba – Kaunde, Pavard, Upamecano, L. Hernandez – Zaire Emery, Chouamey, Rabiot – Dembele, Thuram, Mbappe